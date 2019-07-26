Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

European luxury brands were the focus of global deal making in the luxury sector, as these fashion labels were seen as a particularly strong draw for Chinese luxury spending. Photo: Sam Tsang
Companies

What global slowdown? Luxury-focused deal making jumps 22 per cent in 2018, according to Deloitte report

  • Global luxury M&A activity totalled 265 deals in 2018, with the focus on European fashion brands
  • Luxury hotels were the main driver of the M&A activity, with 75 deals recorded in 2018, compared to 46 in the prior year
Topic |   Luxury in China
Ryan Swift

Ryan Swift  

Updated: 11:34pm, 26 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

European luxury brands were the focus of global deal making in the luxury sector, as these fashion labels were seen as a particularly strong draw for Chinese luxury spending. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.