The firms must show HKEX evidence of steps they have taken to turn their businesses around. Photo: Sam Tsang
Record 20 companies face expulsion from Hong Kong stock exchange if they fail to convince regulators they’ve improved
- Under rules introduced a year ago, all 20 must apply by July 31 for their suspended shares to be allowed to resume trading, or face possible delisting
- If all of them fail to convince the watchdog they’ve turned things around, it would be one of the biggest mass expulsions of any bourse worldwide
Topic | Hong Kong Stock Exchange
