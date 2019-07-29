Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The firms must show HKEX evidence of steps they have taken to turn their businesses around. Photo: Sam Tsang
Companies

Record 20 companies face expulsion from Hong Kong stock exchange if they fail to convince regulators they’ve improved

  • Under rules introduced a year ago, all 20 must apply by July 31 for their suspended shares to be allowed to resume trading, or face possible delisting
  • If all of them fail to convince the watchdog they’ve turned things around, it would be one of the biggest mass expulsions of any bourse worldwide
Topic |   Hong Kong Stock Exchange
Enoch Yiu

Enoch Yiu  

Updated: 8:30am, 29 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

The firms must show HKEX evidence of steps they have taken to turn their businesses around. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.