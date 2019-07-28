Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Wang Zhenhua behind bars after his arrest. Photo: toutiao
Companies

Future Land offloads eight projects to Jinke Property for US$400 million as it reels from arrest of ex-chair Wang Zhenhua for alleged child sex abuse

  • The disposals will yield only US$80,000 in profit and will have no impact on 2019 results, the firm says
  • The Shanghai-based developer whose former chairman was detained on a charge of child molestation says proceeds will strengthen its balance sheet
Topic |   China property
Georgina Lee

Georgina Lee  

Updated: 10:45pm, 28 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Wang Zhenhua behind bars after his arrest. Photo: toutiao
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.