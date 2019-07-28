Wang Zhenhua behind bars after his arrest. Photo: toutiao
Future Land offloads eight projects to Jinke Property for US$400 million as it reels from arrest of ex-chair Wang Zhenhua for alleged child sex abuse
- The disposals will yield only US$80,000 in profit and will have no impact on 2019 results, the firm says
- The Shanghai-based developer whose former chairman was detained on a charge of child molestation says proceeds will strengthen its balance sheet
