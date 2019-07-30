A scene from Ready Player One, one of about 300 films Digital Domain has done special effects for. Photo: Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc., Village Roadshow Films
Digital Domain, Hong Kong-based visual effects studio behind Avengers and Titanic is betting on future of 5G, virtual reality
- Digital Domain brought the Marvel supervillain Thanos to life for Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame
- Hong Kong-listed company is investing in virtual reality, interactive technology
