A man monitors stock prices at a brokerage in Beijing on June 25, 2019. Photo: Associated Press
Hang Seng falls on protest worries, but investor sentiment appears to get late boost from Chinese officials addressing crisis
- Property stocks fall the most in city on concerns about protest impact on retail rents and property sales
- China spokespersons offer ‘resolute support’ for city leader, police
