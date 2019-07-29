Channels

A man monitors stock prices at a brokerage in Beijing on June 25, 2019. Photo: Associated Press
Hang Seng falls on protest worries, but investor sentiment appears to get late boost from Chinese officials addressing crisis

  • Property stocks fall the most in city on concerns about protest impact on retail rents and property sales
  • China spokespersons offer ‘resolute support’ for city leader, police
Topic |   China stock market
Georgina Lee  

Deb Price  

Updated: 6:44pm, 29 Jul, 2019

