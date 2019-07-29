The Crown Casino in Melbourne pictured in October 2017. Crown said in a statement it had a ‘robust process for vetting junket operators’ that are regularly reviewed. Photo: AFP
Australian casino giant Crown Resorts sees shares fall after reports Asian crime syndicate used it to launder cash
- The Age and The Sydney Morning Herald reported that Crown used junket operators with links to drug traffickers to bring high-rolling Chinese gamblers to its Australian casinos
Topic | Australia
