Watsons is one of the most instantly recognisable brands in Hong Kong, with a shop on just about every street. Photo: May Tse
Companies

Protests take a toll on sales at Watsons, one of Hong Kong's most instantly recognisable retail chains

  Health and beauty giant Watsons has seen sales plummet during almost two months of frequent street rallies, says managing director Diane Cheung
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Eric Ng

Eric Ng  

Updated: 7:17am, 30 Jul, 2019

Watsons is one of the most instantly recognisable brands in Hong Kong, with a shop on just about every street. Photo: May Tse
Dr Chen Hua Chien, chief executive officer at ACT Genomics, at the new Hong Kong laboratory at the science park in Sha Tin. Photo: Dickson Lee
Companies

Hong Kong's cancer DNA tests industry gets a boost as Taiwanese provider ACT Genomics opens lab

  Taiwan-based ACT Genomics opens a HK$20 million laboratory at the Science Park in Sha Tin to process cancer patients' samples
  The five-year-old firm, based in Taipei, aims to build a regional network of self-operated and joint venture labs
Topic | Pharmaceuticals
Eric Ng

Eric Ng  

Updated: 10:53pm, 5 Jul, 2019

Dr Chen Hua Chien, chief executive officer at ACT Genomics, at the new Hong Kong laboratory at the science park in Sha Tin. Photo: Dickson Lee
