A man monitors stock prices at a brokerage in Beijing on June 25, 2019. Photo: Associated Press
China, Hong Kong shares eke out small gains as investors await news on trade talks and Fed interest rate decision
- Fitch Ratings maintained city’s ‘AA+’ grade but warned of potential impact if protest continue
- Gold-linked stocks shoot up, as interest rises in them as safe haven
Topic | Stocks
Watsons is one of the most instantly recognisable brands in Hong Kong, with a shop on just about every street. Photo: May Tse
Protests take a toll on sales at Watsons, one of Hong Kong’s most instantly recognisable retail chains
- Health and beauty giant Watsons has seen sales plummet during almost two months of frequent street rallies, says managing director Diane Cheung
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
