A man monitors stock prices at a brokerage in Beijing on June 25, 2019. Photo: Associated Press
China, Hong Kong shares eke out small gains as investors await news on trade talks and Fed interest rate decision

  • Fitch Ratings maintained city’s ‘AA+’ grade but warned of potential impact if protest continue
  • Gold-linked stocks shoot up, as interest rises in them as safe haven
Georgina Lee  

Deb Price  

Updated: 5:58pm, 30 Jul, 2019

A man monitors stock prices at a brokerage in Beijing on June 25, 2019. Photo: Associated Press
Watsons is one of the most instantly recognisable brands in Hong Kong, with a shop on just about every street. Photo: May Tse
Protests take a toll on sales at Watsons, one of Hong Kong’s most instantly recognisable retail chains

  • Health and beauty giant Watsons has seen sales plummet during almost two months of frequent street rallies, says managing director Diane Cheung
Eric Ng

Eric Ng  

Updated: 9:00am, 30 Jul, 2019

Watsons is one of the most instantly recognisable brands in Hong Kong, with a shop on just about every street. Photo: May Tse
