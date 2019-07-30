An Airbus A330-200 aircraft carrying the livery of China Eastern Airlines, landing at Vancouver International airport on June 18, 2017. Photo: Handout
Beijing thunderstorms return China Eastern’s flight MU5331 twice to Shanghai, taking 17 hours to get back to its origin
- Flight MU5331 by China Eastern Airlines made two failed attempts to reach Beijing from Shanghai, turned back each time by extreme weather in the Chinese capital
- Chinese airports and airlines have frequently ranked as among the least reliable in taking off on time, according to aviation surveys
Topic | China Eastern Airlines
