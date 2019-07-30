Channels

SCMP
A sea of protesters on Hennessy Road, Causeway Bay, on July 21. Photo: Sam Tsang
Shops in Causeway Bay see sales hit by Hong Kong protests, says landlord Hang Lung, as retail rents seen tanking

  • Hang Lung chief executive Weber Lo said the mass rallies had damaged sales of its tenants in Fashion Walk, while Knight Frank predicted rents for high-street shops will fall by up to 10 per cent in 2019
Lam Ka-sing

Lam Ka-sing  

Updated: 8:43pm, 30 Jul, 2019

US President Donald Trump, shown outside the White House on Monday, said he hoped Chinese President Xi Jinping would “do the right thing” after the latest protests in Hong Kong. Photo: Washington Post
Donald Trump says Xi Jinping ‘acted responsibly’ in Hong Kong extradition bill protests

  • US leader says China could stop demonstrations ‘if they wanted’
  • Dozens of protesters left hurt by a mob of attackers in Yuen Long
Owen Churchill

Owen Churchill  

Updated: 11:59pm, 23 Jul, 2019

