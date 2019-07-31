Buses slow in Wan Chai as Tropical Cyclone Wipha left Hong Kong drenched in rain. Photo: Tory Ho
Hang Seng, Shanghai Composite post monthly losses in July, as ongoing trade battling between the US and China bites
- Hang Seng ends July with monthly loss of 2.68 per cent
- US Federal Reserve expected to cut rates overnight
Topic | Stocks Blog
The official purchasing managers’ index (PMI) rose slightly to 49.7 from 49.4 in both May and June, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
Trade war tariffs continue to gnaw away at China’s manufacturing outlook, July data shows
- Manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) rose to 49.7 in July from 49.4 in June, but remained in negative territory for the fifth month out of seven in 2019
- Services and construction index also fell, to 53.7 in July from 54.2 in June, as the pressure of the trade war with the United States builds throughout China’s economy
Topic | China economy
