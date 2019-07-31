Channels

Buses slow in Wan Chai as Tropical Cyclone Wipha left Hong Kong drenched in rain. Photo: Tory Ho
Hang Seng, Shanghai Composite post monthly losses in July, as ongoing trade battling between the US and China bites

  • Hang Seng ends July with monthly loss of 2.68 per cent
  • US Federal Reserve expected to cut rates overnight
Georgina Lee  

Deb Price  

Updated: 5:56pm, 31 Jul, 2019

The official purchasing managers’ index (PMI) rose slightly to 49.7 from 49.4 in both May and June, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
Trade war tariffs continue to gnaw away at China’s manufacturing outlook, July data shows

  • Manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) rose to 49.7 in July from 49.4 in June, but remained in negative territory for the fifth month out of seven in 2019
  • Services and construction index also fell, to 53.7 in July from 54.2 in June, as the pressure of the trade war with the United States builds throughout China’s economy
Finbarr Bermingham  

John Carter  

Updated: 11:08am, 31 Jul, 2019

