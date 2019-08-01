Singamas Container Holdings, the world’s second-largest maker of shipping containers, issued a profit warning on July 26, saying the company expected a net loss of US$35 million for the six months ended June 30. A worker assembles an end frame for a shipping container in the Singamas factory in Qidong on June 22, 2017. Photo: Bloomberg worker assembles an end frame for a shipping container at the Singamas Container Holdings Ltd. factory in Qidong, China, on Thursday, June 22, 2017. As part of their pledge to cut emissions by 70 percent by the end of this year, manufacturers are coating containers with water-borne paints that release less toxic fumes than oil-based varieties before China starts levying a green tax in January 2018. Photographer: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg
Profits of Hong Kong-listed firms at risk as US-China trade war rages
- More than two dozen Hong Kong-listed firms have issued profit warnings because of trade war effects since the end of June
- The tensions are affecting business sentiment and corporate investment, analysts say
Topic | Hong Kong company reporting season
CapitaLand’s US$8.1 billion purchase of Ascendas-Singbridge from the Singapore government’s investment arm Temasek Holdings ranked as the biggest deal in Asia excluding Japan in the first half. Photo: AFP
Trade war thumps confidence, sending acquisition activity in Asia to a six-year low in the half, Mergermarket data shows
- The value of mergers and acquisitions activity eased to US$241 billion in Asia excluding Japan in the first half, the lowest since 2013, according Mergermarket
- China-related deals suffer by an even wider margin, dropping 44.7 per cent in the first half on year
Topic | Mergers & Acquisitions
