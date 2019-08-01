Singamas Container Holdings, the world’s second-largest maker of shipping containers, issued a profit warning on July 26, saying the company expected a net loss of US$35 million for the six months ended June 30. A worker assembles an end frame for a shipping container in the Singamas factory in Qidong on June 22, 2017. Photo: Bloomberg worker assembles an end frame for a shipping container at the Singamas Container Holdings Ltd. factory in Qidong, China, on Thursday, June 22, 2017. As part of their pledge to cut emissions by 70 percent by the end of this year, manufacturers are coating containers with water-borne paints that release less toxic fumes than oil-based varieties before China starts levying a green tax in January 2018. Photographer: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg