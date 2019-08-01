Channels

SCMP
A popular tourist spot on Victoria Harbour in Hong Kong on July 30, 2019. Photo Agence France-Presse
Hong Kong follows US Fed in cutting interest rate for the first time since 2008 as trade war weighs down on world economy

  • Hong Kong Monetary Authority has cut the base lending rate by 25 basis points, following a widely expected move of the same amount by the US Federal Reserve
  • The rate cut, the first in more than a decade, reduces the base lending rate to 2.5 per cent
Topic |   Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA)
Enoch Yiu

Enoch Yiu  

Updated: 7:40am, 1 Aug, 2019

Hang Seng, Shanghai Composite post monthly losses in July, as ongoing trade battling between the US and China bites

  • Hang Seng ends July with monthly loss of 2.68 per cent
  • US Federal Reserve expected to cut rates overnight
Topic |   Stocks Blog
SCMP

Georgina Lee  

Deb Price  

Updated: 5:56pm, 31 Jul, 2019

