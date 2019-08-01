A popular tourist spot on Victoria Harbour in Hong Kong on July 30, 2019. Photo Agence France-Presse
Hong Kong follows US Fed in cutting interest rate for the first time since 2008 as trade war weighs down on world economy
- Hong Kong Monetary Authority has cut the base lending rate by 25 basis points, following a widely expected move of the same amount by the US Federal Reserve
- The rate cut, the first in more than a decade, reduces the base lending rate to 2.5 per cent
Buses slow in Wan Chai as Tropical Cyclone Wipha left Hong Kong drenched in rain. Photo: Tory Ho
Hang Seng, Shanghai Composite post monthly losses in July, as ongoing trade battling between the US and China bites
- Hang Seng ends July with monthly loss of 2.68 per cent
- US Federal Reserve expected to cut rates overnight
