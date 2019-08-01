Singapore’s skyline with the Bukit Timah Central Expressway. Photo: Shutterstock
Singapore’s new homes widen their price gap over older real estate, buoyed by interest from foreign buyers
- Anecdotally, the high-net-worth individuals from Hong Kong have a shopping budget in the S$4 million to S$5 million range
- While there is definitely an increase in interest from Hongkongers, it is still too early to tell whether this will translate into actual sales
Topic | International Property
Singapore’s skyline with the Bukit Timah Central Expressway. Photo: Shutterstock
Police fire tear gas to protesters in Admiralty during a protest to demand authorities scrapping a proposed extradition bill at Harcourt Road in Hong Kong on 12 June 2019. Photo: SCMP/K Y Cheng
Hong Kong’s property buyers are rushing for the sidelines to wait out city’s festering political crisis and almost-daily protest rallies
- Sales of lived-in homes will fall 35.5 per cent to a five-month low in July, with the transacted value dropping by 33.7 per cent, according to a forecast by Centaline
- Even the flipping of car-parking space, a unique short-term speculation in Hong Kong, fell by 52.4 per cent this month to fewer than 600 lots, Midland Realty said
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Police fire tear gas to protesters in Admiralty during a protest to demand authorities scrapping a proposed extradition bill at Harcourt Road in Hong Kong on 12 June 2019. Photo: SCMP/K Y Cheng