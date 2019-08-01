A man monitors stock prices at a brokerage house in Beijing on May 14, 2019. Photo: Associated Press
Property stocks hammered again in Hong Kong, as concerns about protests and its economy continue to grow
- Hong Kong Monetary Authority matches US Fed rate cut
- HSBC says it will not reduce its prime rate
Shoppers in Hong Kong’s Causeway Bay on July 2, 2019. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong follows US Fed in cutting interest rate for the first time since 2008 as trade war weighs down on world economy
- Hong Kong Monetary Authority has cut the base lending rate by 25 basis points to 2.5 per cent, following a widely expected move of the same amount by the US Federal Reserve
- Commercial banks are expected to hold their rates steady, with HSBC the first to announce that it is keeping its best lending rate unchanged. The bank cut its rate for US dollar savings by 10 basis points
