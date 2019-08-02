Alibaba was the top retailer in Asia-Pacific last year with sales of US$243.5 billion. Photo: Getty Images/AFP
E-commerce giants Alibaba and JD.com by far the dominant retailers in Asia-Pacific, Euromonitor study finds
- Alibaba’s sales rose nearly 25 per cent last year to US$243.5 billion, while JD.com’s sales increased by 40 per cent to US$201 billion
- Euromonitor expects retail sales to grow in the low single digits next year because of the US-China trade war
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Alibaba was the top retailer in Asia-Pacific last year with sales of US$243.5 billion. Photo: Getty Images/AFP