O-Film is a major supplier of camera components and touch screens for Apple products like the iPhone. Photo: Reuters
Companies

Huge staff cuts at Chinese Apple supplier raise the question: can the country’s businesses withstand a drawn-out trade war?

  • O-Film Group, a Chinese supplier of camera and touch panel parts for Apple, is reportedly cutting 8,000 staff at its central China’s plant
  • Worries are growing over the resilience of China’s business sector as China shifts to a “patience tactic” in trade negotiations with the US, analysts say
Topic |   Apple
Xie Yu

Xie Yu  

Updated: 9:00pm, 1 Aug, 2019

A staff member speaks about the installation of 5G in a showroom at Huawei's headquarters in Shenzhen, China, May 29, 2019. Photo: Reuters
Gear

Chinese consumers to account for one-third of 5G smartphones globally by 2023, says research firm

  • 5G-enabled handsets will reach nearly 800 million units by 2023, accounting for 51.4 per cent of all smartphone shipments
Topic |   5G
Li Tao

Li Tao  

Updated: 5:21am, 3 Jul, 2019

