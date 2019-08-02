Of Prada’s four major markets, Asia-Pacific was the only one that saw sales contract for the six month period ended in June. Photo: Bloomberg
Prada profit surges in first half, as tax benefit helps overcome Asia sales slowdown
- The luxury brand reported net income for the six-month period of 154.89 million euros (US$171.31 million), beating the average forecast of 108.9 million euros among analysts polled by Bloomberg
- Revenue totalled 1.57 billion euros, up 2.3 per cent from 1.54 billion euros a year earlier, matching analyst expectations
