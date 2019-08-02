Arnott’s Tim Tam biscuits are pictured on a supermarket shelf in Sydney, Australia. Photo: Reuters
KKR pays US$2.2 billion for Tim Tam maker Arnott’s as Campbell Soup retreats to focus on core North American market
- Transaction includes Arnott’s, other parts of Campbell Soup’s international business
- Latest in a series of consumer sector investments by private equity giant
