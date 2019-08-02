Channels

Demonstrators hold umbrellas and illuminated smartphone flashlight during a financial workers' 'flash mob' protest at Chater Garden in the Central district of Hong Kong, on Thursday. Photo: Bloomberg
Emails, WhatApp doing the rounds of the Big Four accounting firms urge staff to join citywide strike

  • The anonymous notices sent via email and WhatsApp call on employees of KPMG, Deloitte, EY, and PwC to strike on Monday and “stand for Hong Kong”
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Louise Moon

Louise Moon  

Updated: 6:28pm, 2 Aug, 2019

Demonstrators hold umbrellas and illuminated smartphone flashlight during a financial workers’ ‘flash mob’ protest at Chater Garden in the Central district of Hong Kong, on Thursday. Photo: Bloomberg
Watsons is one of the most instantly recognisable brands in Hong Kong, with a shop on just about every street. Photo: May Tse
Protests take a toll on sales at Watsons, one of Hong Kong’s most instantly recognisable retail chains

  • Health and beauty giant Watsons has seen sales plummet during almost two months of frequent street rallies, says managing director Diane Cheung
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Eric Ng

Eric Ng  

Updated: 9:00am, 30 Jul, 2019

Watsons is one of the most instantly recognisable brands in Hong Kong, with a shop on just about every street. Photo: May Tse
