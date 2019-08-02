Demonstrators hold umbrellas and illuminated smartphone flashlight during a financial workers’ ‘flash mob’ protest at Chater Garden in the Central district of Hong Kong, on Thursday. Photo: Bloomberg
Emails, WhatApp doing the rounds of the Big Four accounting firms urge staff to join citywide strike
- The anonymous notices sent via email and WhatsApp call on employees of KPMG, Deloitte, EY, and PwC to strike on Monday and “stand for Hong Kong”
Watsons is one of the most instantly recognisable brands in Hong Kong, with a shop on just about every street. Photo: May Tse
Protests take a toll on sales at Watsons, one of Hong Kong’s most instantly recognisable retail chains
- Health and beauty giant Watsons has seen sales plummet during almost two months of frequent street rallies, says managing director Diane Cheung
