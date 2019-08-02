Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The Hang Seng Index shed 5.2 per cent for the week at the close on Friday. Photo: AFP
Companies

Hong Kong stocks slump to nearly two-month low, with insurers to techs ending deep in the red as city braces for protests, union strikes

  • The Hang Seng Index sheds 2.35 per cent on Friday, bringing its losses for the week for the week to 5.2 per cent
  • Washington’s push for additional 10 per cent tariff on Chinese goods starting next month bashes hopes for resolution to trade war
Topic |   Hong Kong Stock Exchange
Georgina Lee

Georgina Lee  

Updated: 8:44pm, 2 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

The Hang Seng Index shed 5.2 per cent for the week at the close on Friday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.