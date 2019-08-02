The Hang Seng Index shed 5.2 per cent for the week at the close on Friday. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong stocks slump to nearly two-month low, with insurers to techs ending deep in the red as city braces for protests, union strikes
- The Hang Seng Index sheds 2.35 per cent on Friday, bringing its losses for the week for the week to 5.2 per cent
- Washington’s push for additional 10 per cent tariff on Chinese goods starting next month bashes hopes for resolution to trade war
Topic | Hong Kong Stock Exchange
