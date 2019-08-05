Channels

The launch ceremony of China’s technology innovation board (Star Market) at the Shanghai Stock Exchange on July 22, 2019. Photo: Xinhua
Companies

China’s new Star Market turns dozens of founders into overnight billionaires, while some small investors nurse heavy losses

  • Chen Wenyuan, the 50-year-old chairman of Suzhou HYC Technology, is the biggest winner, with his holding in the company now worth US$3 billion
  • The frenzied buying that fired up the Star Market has created at least 30 yuan-denominated billionaires among those who already owned pre-IPO stakes in the newly listed companies
SCMP

Daniel Ren  

Zhang Shidong  

Updated: 8:30am, 5 Aug, 2019

The benchmark gauge has fallen 5.2 per cent over the past three weeks, as investors braced themselves for the debut of the 25 firms on the Star Market. Photo: AP
China Business

China’s new Star Market may be a boon to stocks trading on main board, according to history

  • Almost a decade ago the Shanghai Composite Index delivered solid gains in the weeks after the launch of the ChiNext, a board similar to the Star Market
Zhang Shidong

Zhang Shidong  

Updated: 10:40pm, 22 Jul, 2019

