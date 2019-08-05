The launch ceremony of China’s technology innovation board (Star Market) at the Shanghai Stock Exchange on July 22, 2019. Photo: Xinhua
China’s new Star Market turns dozens of founders into overnight billionaires, while some small investors nurse heavy losses
- Chen Wenyuan, the 50-year-old chairman of Suzhou HYC Technology, is the biggest winner, with his holding in the company now worth US$3 billion
- The frenzied buying that fired up the Star Market has created at least 30 yuan-denominated billionaires among those who already owned pre-IPO stakes in the newly listed companies
The benchmark gauge has fallen 5.2 per cent over the past three weeks, as investors braced themselves for the debut of the 25 firms on the Star Market. Photo: AP
