China ranked as the fastest growing insurance market last year globally, as the sale of insurance products leapt 25 per cent on year, according to McKinsey & Company. Photo: EPA
China’s softer stance on insurance market entry sets the bar too high for smaller insurers, analysts say
- Loosened rules on market entry will draw global insurers who see opportunity in the world fastest-growing insurance market
- Requirement that foreign insurers have a minimum of US$5 billion in assets viewed as a barrier to entry by small insurers
Topic | Insurance
