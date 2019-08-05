John Flint abruptly stepped down as chief executive of HSBC. Photo: Reuters
HSBC’s John Flint unexpectedly leaves after 18 months as CEO even as bank’s second quarter beat forecasts
- Flint took over as CEO in February 2018 after Stuart Gulliver’s retirement
- HSBC’s second-quarter results beat analyst expectations as Noel Quinn is named as interim CEO
Topic | HSBC
Illustration: SCMP Graphics
Hongkongers are reaping the benefits of a revolution in banking services, even before the first virtual bank kicks off
- City’s eight largest banks have scrapped minimum balance fees effective August 1
- Traditional lenders are upping their digital banking game in preparation for virtual banking challenge
Topic | Banking & Finance
