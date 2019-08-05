Channels

John Flint abruptly stepped down as chief executive of HSBC. Photo: Reuters
Companies

HSBC’s John Flint unexpectedly leaves after 18 months as CEO even as bank’s second quarter beat forecasts

  • Flint took over as CEO in February 2018 after Stuart Gulliver’s retirement
  • HSBC’s second-quarter results beat analyst expectations as Noel Quinn is named as interim CEO
Topic |   HSBC
SCMP

Chad Bray  

Enoch Yiu  

Updated: 12:11pm, 5 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

John Flint abruptly stepped down as chief executive of HSBC. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
Illustration: SCMP Graphics
Companies

Hongkongers are reaping the benefits of a revolution in banking services, even before the first virtual bank kicks off

  • City’s eight largest banks have scrapped minimum balance fees effective August 1
  • Traditional lenders are upping their digital banking game in preparation for virtual banking challenge
Topic |   Banking & Finance
Enoch Yiu

Enoch Yiu  

Updated: 6:51pm, 4 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Illustration: SCMP Graphics
READ FULL ARTICLE
