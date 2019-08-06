Channels

The departure of John Flint as chief executive of HSBC after just 18 months on the job indicated a less patient attitude of board directors to turning the bank around, according to S&P Global Ratings. Photo: AFP
Companies

Ousting of HSBC CEO John Flint shows ‘increased ruthlessness’ of bank’s board, S&P says

  • Board appears to be less tolerant of financial underperformance, S&P says
  • A shift in strategy by the bank not likely, ratings agency says
Topic |   Banking & Finance
Chad Bray

Chad Bray  

Updated: 3:19pm, 6 Aug, 2019

‘The negative sentiment around growth and around the impact of trade is overdone,’ says Bill Maldonado of HSBC Global Asset Management. Photo: AFP
Companies

Investors are too pessimistic about the global economy, US-China trade war, says HSBC Global Asset Management

  • US economy returning to a normal rate of growth, says Bill Maldonado, HSBC Global Asset Management’s APAC chief investment officer
  • More accommodative monetary policy is creating a favourable environment for equities
Topic |   US-China trade war
Chad Bray

Chad Bray  

Updated: 7:00am, 11 Jul, 2019

