The departure of John Flint as chief executive of HSBC after just 18 months on the job indicated a less patient attitude of board directors to turning the bank around, according to S&P Global Ratings. Photo: AFP
Ousting of HSBC CEO John Flint shows ‘increased ruthlessness’ of bank’s board, S&P says
- Board appears to be less tolerant of financial underperformance, S&P says
- A shift in strategy by the bank not likely, ratings agency says
Topic | Banking & Finance
‘The negative sentiment around growth and around the impact of trade is overdone,’ says Bill Maldonado of HSBC Global Asset Management. Photo: AFP
Investors are too pessimistic about the global economy, US-China trade war, says HSBC Global Asset Management
- US economy returning to a normal rate of growth, says Bill Maldonado, HSBC Global Asset Management’s APAC chief investment officer
- More accommodative monetary policy is creating a favourable environment for equities
Topic | US-China trade war
