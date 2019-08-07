Ray Dalio, the founder of Bridgewater Associates, says the rise of China remains intact despite the deepening trade conflict with the US. Photo: Screen grab from YouTube
Bridgewater’s Ray Dalio says investors should still bet on China despite trade war
- Trade conflict ‘natural development’ between world’s biggest economies, founder of world’s biggest hedge fund says
- Not investing in China is ‘very risky’, Dalio says
Topic | US-China tech war
Ray Dalio, the founder of Bridgewater Associates, says the rise of China remains intact despite the deepening trade conflict with the US. Photo: Screen grab from YouTube
US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin at the White House. The Treasury Department’s labelling of China as a currency manipulator for the first time since 1994 marked a significant escalation in the trade war and roiled global markets. Photo: Xinhua
China hits back at ‘currency manipulator’ label as Donald Trump ratchets up US trade war
- The People’s Bank of China called the United States’ move to label China a currency manipulator ‘wilful unilateral and protectionist behaviour’
- Markets slid on the potential further escalation in US-China tensions, with analysts predicting more tariffs to come
Topic | Currency war
US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin at the White House. The Treasury Department’s labelling of China as a currency manipulator for the first time since 1994 marked a significant escalation in the trade war and roiled global markets. Photo: Xinhua