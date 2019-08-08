Ping An Good Doctor is China’s largest online health care platform, with 2.2 million monthly paying users as of June. Photo: Reuters
The doctor will see you now … over the smartphone as Ping An Good Doctor launches new services, tie-ups to tap China’s unmet demand
- China’s largest online health care platform plans to unveil partnerships with 20 companies next week as it looks to tap China’s 100 million middle class families
- Ping an Good Doctor narrows first-half loss to 272.5 million yuan from 444.2 million yuan last year
