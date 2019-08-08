Tourists from near and far taking in the Shanghai skyline from the Bund on 26 October 2017. Photo: SCMP/Features Travel
Herbert Smith Freehills forms Shanghai venture with Kewei, becoming latest global practice to offer legal service in China
- The UK firm is the sixth international law firm to receive approval to provide joint legal advice in the Shanghai Free Trade Zone
- Overseas firms are barred from practising domestic law in the mainland
Topic | Mergers & Acquisitions
