Anti-extradition bill protesters stage a mass sit-in at Hong Kong International Airport on Friday as part of three days of demonstrations planned in the city. Photo: Edmond So
American Chamber of Commerce in China says smoothly functioning commerce in Hong Kong ‘fundamentally important’
- Nine weeks of protests, civil unrest have disrupted businesses in the city
- Smooth commerce in Hong Kong ‘validator’ of ‘one country, two systems’ concept, AmCham China says
Protesters seen through blazing rubbish bins in Hong Kong’s Causeway Bay on Sunday. Photo: EPA
US issues Hong Kong travel warning as airport protest planned
- On Thursday, the US State Department warned citizens to ‘exercise increased caution’, upgrading its previous advice
- It comes after countries including Australia, Britain, Ireland, Singapore and Japan issued heightened travel warnings
