Shoppers browse goods for sale at a shopping centre in Beijing. A UBS survey showed that Chinese consumers were spending on goods and services, which should help a slowing economy. Photo: AP Photo
Chinese consumers shrug off impact of trade war on economy with increased spending to improve quality of life
- UBS survey shows that consumers were not only spending more on consumer goods and services, but they plan to increase it over the next 12 months.
Topic | Consumers
