Workers on a production line at Dongfeng Peugeot Citroen Automobile in Wuhan, Hubei province on February 13, 2014. Photo: Reuters
Peugeot-Citroen and its partner Dongfeng will halve their workforce, slash production capacity as China car sales plunge
- Dongfeng Peugeot Citroen Automobiles, the French carmaker’s venture with China’s third-largest automotive company, will halve their Chinese workforce to 4,000 staff by 2022, and sell two of their four factories
- Sales had been dropping for three consecutive years between 2016 and 2018
Topic | Autos
