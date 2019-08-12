Channels

Workers on a production line at Dongfeng Peugeot Citroen Automobile in Wuhan, Hubei province on February 13, 2014. Photo: Reuters
Peugeot-Citroen and its partner Dongfeng will halve their workforce, slash production capacity as China car sales plunge

  • Dongfeng Peugeot Citroen Automobiles, the French carmaker’s venture with China’s third-largest automotive company, will halve their Chinese workforce to 4,000 staff by 2022, and sell two of their four factories
  • Sales had been dropping for three consecutive years between 2016 and 2018
Daniel Ren  

Zhang Shidong  

Updated: 8:00pm, 12 Aug, 2019

