Shrinking market turnover has dampened levy income for the Securities and Futures Commission during the April through June quarter. Photo: David Wong
Hong Kong’s financial watchdog reports quarterly loss amid slump in trading turnover, damper on levy income
- Securities and Futures Commission reports quarterly loss for April through June of HK$52.69 million (US$6.63 million), amid shrinking market turnover
- Loss making quarter comes on the heels of a HK$94.54 million loss for the financial year ended March 31
