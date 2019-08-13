Riot police officers clash with protesters at the junction of Lockhart Road and Percival Street in Causeway Bay, following the protest that began at Belcher Bay Park in Kennedy Town on 4 August 2019. Photo: SCMP / Winson Wong
Hong Kong’s stock market has a midsummer’s nightmare as fundraising dries up in worsening trade war and street mayhem
- The number of companies seeking to raise capital this year fell by a third to 88 IPOs, with proceeds plunging by 55.9 per cent to US$10.82 billion
- July’s listings halved to 15 companies, with their combined proceeds plummeting 57 per cent to US$1.65 billion
