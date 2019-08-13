Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A Bank of America Merrill Lynch survey of fund managers found investors are shifting away from equities to bonds as trade war concerns send recession risk to an eight-year high. Cargo containers in a port in Qingdao. Photo: AP
Companies

More than a third of investors expect a recession in 12 months, Bank of America Merrill Lynch survey finds

  • Findings represent the highest recession probability in eight years, bank says
  • Investors rotating out of equities, make highest allocation to bonds since September 2011, survey finds
Topic |   China economy
Chad Bray

Chad Bray  

Updated: 8:37pm, 13 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

A Bank of America Merrill Lynch survey of fund managers found investors are shifting away from equities to bonds as trade war concerns send recession risk to an eight-year high. Cargo containers in a port in Qingdao. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Shoppers browse goods for sale at a shopping centre in Beijing. A UBS survey showed that Chinese consumers were spending on goods and services, which should help a slowing economy. Photo: AP Photo
Companies

Chinese consumers shrug off impact of trade war on economy with increased spending to improve quality of life

  • UBS survey shows that consumers were not only spending more on consumer goods and services, but they plan to increase it over the next 12 months.
Topic |   Consumers
Daniel Ren

Daniel Ren  

Updated: 11:09pm, 12 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Shoppers browse goods for sale at a shopping centre in Beijing. A UBS survey showed that Chinese consumers were spending on goods and services, which should help a slowing economy. Photo: AP Photo
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.