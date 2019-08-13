A Bank of America Merrill Lynch survey of fund managers found investors are shifting away from equities to bonds as trade war concerns send recession risk to an eight-year high. Cargo containers in a port in Qingdao. Photo: AP
More than a third of investors expect a recession in 12 months, Bank of America Merrill Lynch survey finds
- Findings represent the highest recession probability in eight years, bank says
- Investors rotating out of equities, make highest allocation to bonds since September 2011, survey finds
Topic | China economy
A Bank of America Merrill Lynch survey of fund managers found investors are shifting away from equities to bonds as trade war concerns send recession risk to an eight-year high. Cargo containers in a port in Qingdao. Photo: AP
Shoppers browse goods for sale at a shopping centre in Beijing. A UBS survey showed that Chinese consumers were spending on goods and services, which should help a slowing economy. Photo: AP Photo
Chinese consumers shrug off impact of trade war on economy with increased spending to improve quality of life
- UBS survey shows that consumers were not only spending more on consumer goods and services, but they plan to increase it over the next 12 months.
Topic | Consumers
Shoppers browse goods for sale at a shopping centre in Beijing. A UBS survey showed that Chinese consumers were spending on goods and services, which should help a slowing economy. Photo: AP Photo