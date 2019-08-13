Employees process meat along a production line at a factory of Shuanghui (Shineway) Group in Luohe, Henan province, on June 17, 2013. Photo: Reuters
The world’s largest pork producer WH Group, between the US and China, finds diversity its best solution out of the trade war
- WH Group will import more meat from Europe and South America to satisfy China’s demand in the largest pork-consuming nation while domestic hog herds had been culled by an outbreak of the African swine fever
- It will also broaden Smithfield’s export markets to get around China’s tit-for-tat tariffs on American pork
