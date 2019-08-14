Anti-government protesters at Hong Kong International Airport paralysed one of the world’s busiest aviation hubs for a second consecutive day on Tuesday. Photo: Sam Tsang
BlackRock postpones Hong Kong media forum by five months after protesters laid siege to airport and disrupted travellers’ plans
- Invitation-only forum planned for September now slated for February 2020
- BlackRock: adjusting schedule so ‘as many partners as possible’ are able to join
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Trade show organisers are concerned that prolonged civil protests will put a damper on visitor numbers at upcoming events this autumn. Protesters at the convention centre in Wan Chai march during an animation, comics and games expo on July 28, 2019. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong’s trade show organisers hope the ‘city under siege’ image won’t damage visitor numbers this autumn, or next year
- Organisers hope for calm by the time Hong Kong’s trade show and exhibition calendar kicks into high gear in September
- Economic impact from weeks of unresolved protests may materialise in coming quarters, or even next year, when overseas visitors gauge Hong Kong’s appeal
Topic | Hong Kong protests
