Rabo Bank estimated recently that the African Swine fever outbreak could halve China’s pig herd this year, triggering a 25 per cent decline in pork production. Photo: AP
Is the world’s biggest pork consumer ready for substitutes, as African swine fever burns a path through China’s hog herds?
- The Chicago-based biotech start-up says its alternative protein product can help fill the supply gap caused by deadly porcine virus outbreak in China
- Start-up has won backing from tech fund started by Bill Gates, and attracted former Kraft Foods chief executive Tony Vernon to its board
Topic | African swine fever
Rabo Bank estimated recently that the African Swine fever outbreak could halve China’s pig herd this year, triggering a 25 per cent decline in pork production. Photo: AP