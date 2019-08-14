Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Bronze sculptures of a bull, the symbol of the Hong Kong stock exchange, at Exchange Square in Hong Kong’s Central business district on 30 May 2019. Photo: SCMP/Warton Li
Companies

Hong Kong’s exchange operator posts record first-half earnings as global funds follow MSCI’s weightings into China’s stocks

  • First-half sales rose 5 per cent to HK$8.58 billion while net profit grew 3 per cent to a record HK$5.2 billion
  • Outlook for the second half looks gloomy, as Hong Kong’s economy had been squeezed by the year-long US-China trade war, while an unprecedented level of civic unrest had soured moods in the city
Topic |   HKEX
Enoch Yiu

Enoch Yiu  

Updated: 2:25pm, 14 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Bronze sculptures of a bull, the symbol of the Hong Kong stock exchange, at Exchange Square in Hong Kong’s Central business district on 30 May 2019. Photo: SCMP/Warton Li
READ FULL ARTICLE
Protesters march against the skyline of Hong Kong island on July 7, 2019. Photo: AP
Companies

Hong Kong’s stockbrokers face a bleak second half as job cuts loom amid shrinking trading volume and dwindling fundraising plans

  • The average daily turnover of the stock market shrank 23 per cent in July from last year to HK$68.7 billion (US$8.76 billion), while IPO also fell this year
  • The total commission income for the industry was down by about HK$40 million in June and July compared with a year earlier, brokers estimate
Topic |   HKEX
Enoch Yiu

Enoch Yiu  

Updated: 11:49pm, 11 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Protesters march against the skyline of Hong Kong island on July 7, 2019. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.