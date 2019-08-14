Bronze sculptures of a bull, the symbol of the Hong Kong stock exchange, at Exchange Square in Hong Kong’s Central business district on 30 May 2019. Photo: SCMP/Warton Li
Hong Kong’s exchange operator posts record first-half earnings as global funds follow MSCI’s weightings into China’s stocks
- First-half sales rose 5 per cent to HK$8.58 billion while net profit grew 3 per cent to a record HK$5.2 billion
- Outlook for the second half looks gloomy, as Hong Kong’s economy had been squeezed by the year-long US-China trade war, while an unprecedented level of civic unrest had soured moods in the city
Protesters march against the skyline of Hong Kong island on July 7, 2019. Photo: AP
Hong Kong’s stockbrokers face a bleak second half as job cuts loom amid shrinking trading volume and dwindling fundraising plans
- The average daily turnover of the stock market shrank 23 per cent in July from last year to HK$68.7 billion (US$8.76 billion), while IPO also fell this year
- The total commission income for the industry was down by about HK$40 million in June and July compared with a year earlier, brokers estimate
