HSBC is looking for a new CEO after John Flint quit earlier this month. Photo: Bloomberg
HSBC reshuffles decks as the bank braces for a more challenging operating environment
- Macroeconomic outlook more gloomy than when John Flint became CEO
- HSBC’s directors less tolerant of underperformance in changed environment, analysts say
The departure of John Flint as chief executive of HSBC after just 18 months on the job indicated a less patient attitude of board directors to turning the bank around, according to S&P Global Ratings. Photo: AFP
Ousting of HSBC CEO John Flint shows ‘increased ruthlessness’ of bank’s board, S&P says
- Board appears to be less tolerant of financial underperformance, S&P says
- A shift in strategy by the bank not likely, ratings agency says
