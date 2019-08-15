Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

HSBC is looking for a new CEO after John Flint quit earlier this month. Photo: Bloomberg
Companies

HSBC reshuffles decks as the bank braces for a more challenging operating environment

  • Macroeconomic outlook more gloomy than when John Flint became CEO
  • HSBC’s directors less tolerant of underperformance in changed environment, analysts say
Topic |   HSBC
Chad Bray

Chad Bray  

Updated: 9:44am, 15 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

HSBC is looking for a new CEO after John Flint quit earlier this month. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
The departure of John Flint as chief executive of HSBC after just 18 months on the job indicated a less patient attitude of board directors to turning the bank around, according to S&P Global Ratings. Photo: AFP
Companies

Ousting of HSBC CEO John Flint shows ‘increased ruthlessness’ of bank’s board, S&P says

  • Board appears to be less tolerant of financial underperformance, S&P says
  • A shift in strategy by the bank not likely, ratings agency says
Topic |   Banking & Finance
Chad Bray

Chad Bray  

Updated: 10:46pm, 6 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

The departure of John Flint as chief executive of HSBC after just 18 months on the job indicated a less patient attitude of board directors to turning the bank around, according to S&P Global Ratings. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.