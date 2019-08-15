A Hong Kong merchant uses Ant Financial Services Group's Alipay at her stall in Po Tat Market. Photo: Edmond So
Global fintech investments nosedive as Chinese fundraising falls sharply, report says
- US remains world’s biggest fintech market with US$12.7 billion in first-half fundraising, according to Accenture
- Fintech investments in China totalled US$820 million in the first half of 2019 vs. US$17.7 billion a year earlier, Accenture says
Topic | Alibaba
