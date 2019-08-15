Ye Jianming was once one of China’s most powerful tycoons. Then, 18 months ago, he was detained by Chinese authorities. He has not been seen since. Photo: Handout
Missing oil tycoon Ye Jianming’s firm faces delisting in China, 18 months after he was detained by Chinese authorities
- Process likely to begin this week to give the boot to Shenzhen-listed unit of one-time powerful conglomerate CEFC China Energy
- Huge empire spiralled out of control after its owner was detained by Chinese authorities
Topic | China economy
Ye Jianming was once one of China’s most powerful tycoons. Then, 18 months ago, he was detained by Chinese authorities. He has not been seen since. Photo: Handout