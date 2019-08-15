HMV’s liquidation sale at W Square in Wan Chai feature more than 100,000 items ranging from CDs to toys. Photo: Jonathan Wong
HMV liquidation sale: massive discounts see hundreds queuing up to buy vinyl records, CDs, toys and more
- The largest liquidation sale in a decade for a collapsed retailer continues until August 29
- The most popular items on sale are the 9,000 vinyl records among the 100,000 articles that includes CDs, DVDs and toys at discounts ranging from 50 to 90 per cent
