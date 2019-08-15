Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The logo of Ping An Insurance is seen at the Global Mobile Internet Conference (GMIC) at the National Convention Center in Beijing on April 27, 2018. Photo: Reuters
Companies

Ping An posts biggest jump in interim net profit since 2015, helped by a one-time tax benefit and a stock market rally in China

  • Net income soared 68 per cent to 97.7 billion yuan in the six months ended June 30, beating the 19 per cent increased expected in a Bloomberg survey of analysts
  • Revenue rose 17 per cent to 690.25 billion yuan
Topic |   Insurance
Enoch Yiu

Enoch Yiu  

Updated: 8:00pm, 15 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

The logo of Ping An Insurance is seen at the Global Mobile Internet Conference (GMIC) at the National Convention Center in Beijing on April 27, 2018. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.