The logo of Ping An Insurance is seen at the Global Mobile Internet Conference (GMIC) at the National Convention Center in Beijing on April 27, 2018. Photo: Reuters
Ping An posts biggest jump in interim net profit since 2015, helped by a one-time tax benefit and a stock market rally in China
- Net income soared 68 per cent to 97.7 billion yuan in the six months ended June 30, beating the 19 per cent increased expected in a Bloomberg survey of analysts
- Revenue rose 17 per cent to 690.25 billion yuan
