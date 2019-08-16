Channels

A yen note is seen in this illustration photo taken June 1, 2017. Photo: REUTERS
Companies

Japan overtakes China as the biggest creditor to the US, as Japan’s June Treasuries holdings jump to a 30-month high

  • Japan increased its holdings of US bonds, bills and notes by US$21.9 billion to US$1.12 trillion, the highest level in more than two and half years
  • China’s ownership rose for the first time in four months to US$1.11 trillion, up by US$2.3 billion
Topic |   Bonds
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 10:35am, 16 Aug, 2019

