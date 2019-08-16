Police fire tear gas at anti-extradition bill protesters during clashes in Sham Shui Po in Hong Kong on August 14, 2019. Photo: Reuters
Allan Zeman says he’s open to cutting rents to help Hong Kong businesses get through protest turmoil
- Carrie Lam adviser says controversial extradition bill is ‘1,000 per cent dead’
- ‘If I can help, I will,’ Zeman says of his own role in keeping struggling businesses afloat
