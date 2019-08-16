Channels

Police fire tear gas at anti-extradition bill protesters during clashes in Sham Shui Po in Hong Kong on August 14, 2019. Photo: Reuters
Allan Zeman says he’s open to cutting rents to help Hong Kong businesses get through protest turmoil

  • Carrie Lam adviser says controversial extradition bill is ‘1,000 per cent dead’
  • ‘If I can help, I will,’ Zeman says of his own role in keeping struggling businesses afloat
Ryan Swift

Updated: 4:21pm, 16 Aug, 2019

Police fire tear gas at anti-extradition bill protesters during clashes in Sham Shui Po in Hong Kong on August 14, 2019. Photo: Reuters
As it happened: How a fourth day of protests at Hong Kong’s airport crippled flights

  • Anger centres on an escalation of police force against protesters, as officers are accused of shooting a woman in the eye with a beanbag round
  • This follows another weekend of violent clashes and flash mobs across city
SCMP Reporters

Updated: 4:13am, 13 Aug, 2019

Thousands of protesters leave on foot to Tung Chung, the closest transport hub from the airport after bus and train services from the airport become jammed. Photo: Felix Wong
SCMP Reporters

Updated: 4:13am, 13 Aug, 2019

