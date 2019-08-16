Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

(From left) Ping An Insurance (Group) CFO and chief actuary Jason Yao, co-CEO Lee Yuansiong, chairman and CEO Peter Ma Mingzhe and co-CEO Jessica Tan Sin-yin, at a press conference to discuss the company’s future plans, on Friday. Photo: Nora Tam
Companies

Ping An Insurance to list three unicorns ‘when timing is right’, invest US$1.4 billion in tech units

  • Ping An-owned start-ups Lufax, OneConnect and Ping An HealthKonnect are all valued at more than US$1 billion each
  • Company has not yet decided on a timetable or listing venue, says co-CEO Jessica Tan
Topic |   Banking & Finance
Enoch Yiu

Enoch Yiu  

Updated: 7:51pm, 16 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

(From left) Ping An Insurance (Group) CFO and chief actuary Jason Yao, co-CEO Lee Yuansiong, chairman and CEO Peter Ma Mingzhe and co-CEO Jessica Tan Sin-yin, at a press conference to discuss the company’s future plans, on Friday. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.