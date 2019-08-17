Channels

Illustration by SCMP Graphics
Companies

A miserable Year of the Pig for China’s hogs is godsend for American farmers

  • Outlook for China’s hog farming sector is bleak, as the overall herd size is forecast to fall 20 per cent this year and a further 10 per cent next year
  • US pork exports to China doubled in the second quarter to 60,898 tonnes from a year earlier
Topic |   US-China trade war
Eric Ng

Eric Ng  

Updated: 2:30am, 17 Aug, 2019

Illustration by SCMP Graphics
Employees process meat along a production line at a factory of Shuanghui (Shineway) Group in Luohe, Henan province, on June 17, 2013. Photo: Reuters
Companies

The world’s largest pork producer WH Group, between the US and China, finds diversity its best solution out of the trade war

  • WH Group will import more meat from Europe and South America to satisfy China’s demand in the largest pork-consuming nation while domestic hog herds had been culled by an outbreak of the African swine fever
  • It will also broaden Smithfield’s export markets to get around China’s tit-for-tat tariffs on American pork
Topic |   Smithfield Foods
Eric Ng

Eric Ng  

Updated: 9:00pm, 13 Aug, 2019

Employees process meat along a production line at a factory of Shuanghui (Shineway) Group in Luohe, Henan province, on June 17, 2013. Photo: Reuters
