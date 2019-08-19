A FedEx service station in Yantai in east China's Shandong province on June 2, 2019. Photo: Chinatopix via AP
FedEx seeks to defuse its latest delivery mishap in China, this time involving a firearm, saying it notified police two months ago
- In the latest case, a United States client sent a handgun via FedEx to a sports good company in the Fujian provincial capital of Fuzhou, Xinhua News Agency reported on Sunday
- FedEx had already reported the case to Chinese authorities two months agon on June 14, according to a FedEx statement
Topic | Transport and logistics
