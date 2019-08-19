Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A tourist in China’s northwestern Ningxia Hui autonomous region. The country’s tourism sector is actually growing at a faster rate, says Qian Jiannong, the Fosun Tourism chairman. Photo: Xinhua
Companies

Club Med owner Fosun Tourism is boosted by Chinese tourists, reports US$69.5 million first-half profit

  • Effects of slowing global economy not felt ‘very strongly’ by tourism industry in China, chairman says
  • Revenue of Club Med resorts rises by 5 per cent to 6.9 billion yuan
Topic |   Fosun Group
Martin Choi

Martin Choi  

Updated: 10:58pm, 19 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

A tourist in China’s northwestern Ningxia Hui autonomous region. The country’s tourism sector is actually growing at a faster rate, says Qian Jiannong, the Fosun Tourism chairman. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.