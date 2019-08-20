A neighourhood pub in Wapping Lane, London. Photo: SCMP/Handout
Li Ka-shing’s CK Asset offers to pay US$3.27 billion to buy Greene King, operator of 2,700 pubs, restaurants and hotels in UK
- Deal will see CK Asset expand further into the UK’s pub and brewing sector
- Greene King operates 2,700 pubs, restaurants and hotels in the UK
Topic | Mergers & Acquisitions
A neighourhood pub in Wapping Lane, London. Photo: SCMP/Handout
Residential buildings in the upmarket Mid-Levels district of Hong Kong. Photo: Nora Tam
CK Asset postpones sale of luxury flats estimated to cost more than US$12.7 million citing social turmoil
- The developer said that it would find it tough to sell the luxury residential project in Hong Kong’s upmarket Mid-Levels district
Topic | Hong Kong property
Residential buildings in the upmarket Mid-Levels district of Hong Kong. Photo: Nora Tam