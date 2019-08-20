Channels

A neighourhood pub in Wapping Lane, London. Photo: SCMP/Handout
Companies

Li Ka-shing's CK Asset offers to pay US$3.27 billion to buy Greene King, operator of 2,700 pubs, restaurants and hotels in UK

  • Deal will see CK Asset expand further into the UK's pub and brewing sector
  • Greene King operates 2,700 pubs, restaurants and hotels in the UK
Georgina Lee

Georgina Lee  

Updated: 10:06am, 20 Aug, 2019

Residential buildings in the upmarket Mid-Levels district of Hong Kong. Photo: Nora Tam
Business

CK Asset postpones sale of luxury flats estimated to cost more than US$12.7 million citing social turmoil

  • The developer said that it would find it tough to sell the luxury residential project in Hong Kong's upmarket Mid-Levels district
Sandy Li

Sandy Li  

Updated: 8:15am, 14 Aug, 2019

